My Soul Is Satisfied – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner,

All this world, its wealth and honor,

Cannot sate the human breast;

But when filled with God, our Father,

Every want is fully blest.

Refrain:

My soul is satisfied,

My soul is satisfied;

I am complete in Jesus’ love,

And my soul is satisfied.

All my soul can wish forever

I do find in Christ replete;

Every blessing and the Giver

In my peaceful bosom meet.

Is thy life bereft of comfort?

And thy heart a cheerless spot?

Say not Christ is in thy desert—

For we can believe it not.

Can a bird drink up the ocean,

Thirsting still from shore to shore;

Or the God of all creation

Leave thy heart yet craving more?

Would my soul could more encompass

Heaven’s glory, willed to me;

Oh, the love of God so precious,

’Tis a deep and shoreless sea.