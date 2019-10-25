My Soul Is Satisfied – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner,
All this world, its wealth and honor,
Cannot sate the human breast;
But when filled with God, our Father,
Every want is fully blest.
Refrain:
My soul is satisfied,
My soul is satisfied;
I am complete in Jesus’ love,
And my soul is satisfied.
All my soul can wish forever
I do find in Christ replete;
Every blessing and the Giver
In my peaceful bosom meet.
Is thy life bereft of comfort?
And thy heart a cheerless spot?
Say not Christ is in thy desert—
For we can believe it not.
Can a bird drink up the ocean,
Thirsting still from shore to shore;
Or the God of all creation
Leave thy heart yet craving more?
Would my soul could more encompass
Heaven’s glory, willed to me;
Oh, the love of God so precious,
’Tis a deep and shoreless sea.