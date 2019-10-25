My Song Shall Be Of Jesus – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

My song shall be of Jesus;

His mercy crowns my days,

He fills my cup with blessings,

And tunes my heart to praise;

My song shall be of Jesus,

The precious Lamb of God;

Who gave Himself my ransom,

And bought me with His blood.

My song shall be of Jesus;

When, sitting at His feet,

I call to mind His goodness,

In meditation sweet;

My song shall be of Jesus,

Whatever ill betide;

I’ll sing the grace that saves me,

And keeps me at His side.

My song shall be of Jesus,

While pressing on my way

To reach the blissful region

Of pure and perfect day.

And when my soul shall enter

The gate of Eden fair,A song of praise to Jesus

I’ll sing forever there.