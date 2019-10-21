My Jesus, As Thou Wilt – Hymn

Author: Benjamin Schmolck, ca. tr. by Jane L. Borthwick,

My Jesus, as Thou wilt! Oh, may Thy will be mine!

Into Thy hand of love I would my all resign;

Through sorrow, or through joy, conduct me as Thine own,

And help me still to say, “My Lord, Thy will be done.”

My Jesus, as Thou wilt! If needy here and poor,

Give me Thy people’s bread, their portion rich and sure;

The manna of Thy Word Let my soul feed upon;

And if all else should fail, my Lord, Thy will be done.

My Jesus, as Thou wilt! Though seen through many a tear,

Let not my star of hope grow dim or disappear;

Since Thou on earth hast wept, and sorrowed oft alone,

If I must weep with Thee, my Lord, Thy will be done.

My Jesus, as Thou wilt! All shall be well for me;

Each changing future scene I gladly trust with Thee:

Straight to my home above I travel calmly on,

And sing, in life or death, “My Lord, Thy will be done.”