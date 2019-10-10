My Home Is On The Rock – Hymn

Author: Johnson Oatman, Jr., pub.
Praise God, I live in Beulah land,
My house will all the storms withstand;
It is not built on sinking sand,
My home is on the Rock.
Refrain:
My home is on the Rock,
The Everlasting Rock;
I do not fear when storms are near,
My home is on the Rock.
When come life’s trials thick and fast,
When clouds are o’er my pathway cast,
Secure, I can withstand the blast,
My home is on the Rock.
When troubles come that would appall,
When other buildings round me fall,
I rest in Christ, my all in all,
My home is on the Rock.
And when my time has come to die,
I’ll have a mansion in the sky;
But still I’ll sing as ages fly,
My home is on the Rock.