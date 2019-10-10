My Home Is On The Rock – Hymn

Author: Johnson Oatman, Jr., pub.

Praise God, I live in Beulah land,

My house will all the storms withstand;

It is not built on sinking sand,

My home is on the Rock.

Refrain:

My home is on the Rock,

The Everlasting Rock;

I do not fear when storms are near,

My home is on the Rock.

When come life’s trials thick and fast,

When clouds are o’er my pathway cast,

Secure, I can withstand the blast,

My home is on the Rock.

When troubles come that would appall,

When other buildings round me fall,

I rest in Christ, my all in all,

My home is on the Rock.

And when my time has come to die,

I’ll have a mansion in the sky;

But still I’ll sing as ages fly,

My home is on the Rock.