Muslim: Jesus Appeared To Me, Said ‘I Am The Way, The Truth, And The Life.’

While only a boy growing up in a Muslim family in Morocco, Yassine started having recurring dreams of a bright, bright light and a voice coming from the light saying, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.”

“This was definitely not a normal dream to me because I had never heard this phrase before. I had no idea it was from the Bible,” Yassine told Ride Nature, an action sports mission organization.

India: Jesus Appeared To Hundreds In The Clouds

Several years later, Yassine’s aunt gave him a Bible and told him he needed to read it.

As he began to read the Book of John, he was startled to come across the same words he heard in his dreams. In John, chapter 14, he read about Jesus comforting his disciples:

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”

Thomas said to him, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?”

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.”

In response to reading these words, Yassine decided he must find a Christian church, which represents a daring step in a country that is 99% Muslim.

Thousands Of Muslims Give Their Lives To Christ In Kogi State (Photos)

“I went to church and learned more about Jesus and Christianity. It was soon after that I truly knew that Jesus was the person in my dreams.”

By the power of the Word and the Spirit working in his heart, Yassine surrendered to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was born again.

Little by little, he began to grow in Christ, but soon faced opposition. “I began to share about my faith in school and share about my new faith in Jesus. As a result teachers, friends, and even people in the street began to curse me. After a while, the school director wanted me to leave.”

His decision to follow Jesus provoked a divide in his family. “I had never seen my father so angry with me in my whole life,” he recounted. “He told me if I chose to follow Jesus there was no place for me in his home.”

Muslims Turning To Christ In Great Numbers Through Dreams And Visions

In 2014, he left home to study with Young Life in Tanzania. “It was amazing to learn more about my faith and how I could share with others about Jesus. I learned to work with kids, disciple them, and teach them about Christ.”

Currently, he works with Young Life in Morocco. “It is very hard to tell Muslims about Christianity legally. We have to be creative about building relationships and sharing with them,” he says.

God Reports

Iran Christians Celebrate New Believers In Mass Baptism