Mike Murdock Seeks Your Prayers As He Goes For Open Heart Surgery

Dr. Mike Murdock
Dr. Mike Murdock is asking for your prayers as he goes in for an Open Heart Surgery.

Dr. Mike Murdock is the founder and Senior Pastor of The Wisdom Center (also called Mike Murdock “Evangelistic” Association) in Ft. Worth, TX.

The 73 year-old took to his twitter page to ask for prayers from his followers and other believers, as he goes in for open heart surgery.

He wrote:

Enroute to hospital…
Open heart surgery tomorrow
Morning…Triple ByPass.
So Treasure Your Prayers
Precious Family.❤️🙏🙏

