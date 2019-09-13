Master, Speak! Thy Servant Heareth – Hymn

Written By F.R Havergal

Master, speak! Thy servant heareth,

Waiting for Thy gracious word,

Longing for Thy voice that cheereth

Master, let it now be heard.

I am list’ning, Lord, for Thee;

What hast Thou to say to me?

Often through my heart is pealing

Many another voice than Thine,

Many an unwilled echo stealing

From the walls of this Thy shrine.

Let Thy longed-for accents fall;

Master, speak! and silence all.

Master, speak! though least and lowest,

Let me not unheard depart;

Master, speak! for oh, Thou knowest

All the yearning of my heart.

Knowest all its truest need;

Speak! and make me blest indeed.

Master, speak! and make me ready,

When Thy voice is truly heard,

With obedience glad and steady,

Still to follow every word

I am listening, Lord, for Thee:

Master, speak, oh, speak to me!

Speak to me by name, O Master,

Let me know it is to me;

Speak, that I may follow faster,

With a step more firm and free,

Where the Shepherd leads the flock

In the shadow of the Rock!