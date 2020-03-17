Man Sets 3 Churches Ablaze Because He Is Still Poor Despite Their Prosperity Preachings

A young man was on Monday arrested for setting three churches ablaze in Kasokoso Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, Uganda.

Police on Monday arrested the 21-year-old who claimed to have carried out the act because the Churches preach prosperity and yet have failed to get him out of poverty.

According to a police statement issued shortly after his arrest, the suspect who was identified as John Reagan Ngobi, told them that he got angry because he remained in poverty.

“That his poverty situation motivated him to buy two litres of petrol and one for paraffin which he used to burn church property with the intent to burn the churches completely to ashes. In his mind up to now since he left the fire burning in these respective churches, he still believes that the churches were completely burnt,” in part reads the statement from police.

The churches which were burnt include; St Noah Catholic Church Kasokoso under the leadership of Rev Father Mathias Mulumba Kalemba; Liberty church of Christ international for Born Agains under the leadership of Pastor Bageya Vincent; and God’s Tour promising church located in Kasokoso under Pastor Odinga Kadika Nandere. According to Daily Monitor.

Police said in a statement that: “In one church, things like sofa set, alter wine, curtains, and church books whose value is not yet established, were burnt. In another church, clothes for the reverend, church books, alter wine, curtains and plastic chairs all valued at Shs1.5 million were put on fire with intent to burn the whole church but the fire did not spread further.”

Mr Ngobi reported himself at Kira Division, where he is being held armed with three brand new knives which he told police were for self-defense in case he was caught in action.

