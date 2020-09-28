Muslim Man Beheads His Wife For Refusing To Convert To Islam After Marriage

Ahmed was pressuring his wife to convert to Islam, to which she disagreed. Angry over her refusal, Ejaz with the help of his friend Shoaib beheaded her.

Hindu girl Priya Soni beheaded by husband Ejaz and his friend Shoaib

A Muslim man in northern India beheaded his Hindu wife for refusing to convert to Islam just one-and-a-half months after their marriage, a local newspaper reported.

The beheaded body of the 23-year-old, identified as Priya Soni, was found in a forest area near Preet Nagar area of Sonbhadra district in the state of Uttar Pradesh, under the Chopan police station area on Monday, according to The Tribune.

The SP said on Tuesday, one Laxminarayan from Preet Nagar identified her as his daughter Priya Soni from her shoes and clothes.

The father of the deceased informed the police that her daughter Priya had married the Muslim youth named Ejaz Ahmed against the wishes of the family about a month and a half ago. According to the father of the deceased, Ejaz was pressuring her to convert to Islam, to which she disagreed.

Ejaz had made an arrangement for her stay at a lodge in the Obra area while continuously pressurising her to convert, the SP said.

Angry over her refusal, Ejaz with the help of his friend Shoaib took her to the forest area and killed her, he said.

Police had deployed teams to trace the accused and they were nabbed from Baggha Nala Pul early Thursday morning, the SP said.

The suspect, Soni’s husband who was identified as Ejaz Ahmed, and his friend, identified only as Shoaib, have been arrested. Police said they recovered the mobile phone of the victim, a knife and an iron rod from the suspects.

While religion is a sensitive issue in India, such incidents are rare in the country, where Hindus constitute about 80% of the population of more than 1.3 billion people. India also has the world’s third-largest Muslim population — after Indonesia and Pakistan.

India ranks 10th on Christian support organization Open Doors 2020 World Watch list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

