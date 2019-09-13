Make A Channel Of Your Peace – Hymn

Make me a channel of your peace,

Where there is hatred let me bring your love,

Where there is injury your pardon Lord,

And where there’s doubt true faith in you.

Make me a channel of your peace,

Where there’s despair in life, let me bring hope,

Where there is darkness, only light,

And where there’s sadness, ever joy.

O Master grant that I may never seek,

So much to be consoled as to console,

To be understood as to understand,

To be loved as to love with all my soul.

Make me a channel of your peace,

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

In giving of ourselves that we receive.

And in dying that we’re born to eternal life.

O Master grant that I may never seek,

So much to be consoled as to console,

To be understood as to understand,

And to love as to love with all my soul.

Make me a channel of your peace,

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

In giving of ourselves that we receive.

And in dying that we’re born to eternal life.

Make me a channel of your peace.