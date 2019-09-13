Lord, It Belongs Not To My Care – Hymn

Lord, it belongs not to my care

whether I die or live;

to love and serve thee is my share,

and this thy grace must give.

If life be long, O make me glad

the longer to obey;

if short, no laborer is sad

to end his toilsome day.

Christ leads me through no darker rooms

than he went through before;

he that unto God’s kingdom comes

must enter by this door.

Come, Lord, when grace hath made me meet

thy blessed face to see:

for if thy work on earth be sweet,

what will thy glory be!

Then I shall end my sad complaints

and weary sinful days,

and join with the triumphant saints

that sing my Savior’s praise.

My knowledge of that life is small,

the eye of faith is dim;

but ’tis enough that Christ knows all,

and I shall be with him.