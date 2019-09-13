Lord In The Fullness Of Thy Might – Hymn

Written By Thomas Hornblower

Lord, in the fullness of my might,

I would for Thee be strong;

While runneth o’er each dear delight,

To Thee should soar my song.

I would not give the world my heart,

And then profess Thy love;

I would not feel my strength depart,

And then Thy service prove.

I would not with swift-winged zeal

On the world’s errands go,

And labor up the heavenly hill

With weary feet and slow.

O not for Thee my weak desires,

My poorer, baser part!

O not for Thee my fading fires,

The ashes of my heart!

Accept me in my golden time,

In my dear joys have part!

For Thee the glory of my prime,

The fullness of my heart!

I cannot, Lord, too early take

The covenant divine;

O, ne’er the happy heart may break

Whose earliest love was Thine! Amen.