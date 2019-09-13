Little Reapers – Hymn

Oh, we are little reapers for the Savior,

We labor in His vineyard day by day;

We gather jewels for the day of crowning,

Wherever we can find them by the way.

Refrain:

We’re gathering golden grain,

Yes, we’re gathering golden grain,

We are gathering sheaves for Jesus,

For we’ve sought Him in our youth;

We are gathering golden grain,

Yes, we’re gathering golden grain,

We are gathering sheaves for Jesus

With the sickle of His truth.

Oh, we are little reapers for the Savior,

We gather, though the laborers are few;

Oh, hasten, idle reaper, to the harvest,

The Master may be waiting now for you.

Oh, we are little reapers for the Savior,

We work and never weary for the Lord;

For soon He will return and bid us enter

The place of little reapers’ blest reward.