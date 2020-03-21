Kenny Rogers, Country/Gospel Music Legend, Dies at 81

Kenny Rogers, a longtime star of country music, whose legendary music career spanned nearly six decades, has died at the age of 81, according to a statement posted by his family.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” a statement posted by his publicist Keith Hagan, says.

The artist’s family announced his passing on Rogers’ verified Twitter account, saying he died peacefully Friday night, at home in Sandy Springs, Ga., from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Known for such hits as “For The Love of God”, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Lucille,” Rogers had 24 No. 1 hits and was the winner of six CMA Awards and three Grammys, the family’s statement said.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, for what organization officials called a “distinctive, husky voice,” and in 2013 he received the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Variety.

