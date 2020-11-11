Joe Biden Vows To Reverse Trump’s Pro-life Policies By Executive Orders

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden

Former vice president Joe Biden has vowed to roll back a number of President Donald Trump’s executive orders and dismantle the administration’s pro-life policies should he take office next year.

While the official results of the 2020 presidential election remain uncertain, Biden has been declared the winner by several media outlets. His team has already unveiled a “Biden administration agenda,” which includes a section on “early executive actions.” The former vice president’s agenda would reverse some of the Trump administration’s pro-life initiatives.

According to the document, Biden would “reverse Trump actions on abortion and reproductive health care, including reversing the Mexico City Policy, restoring funding to Planned Parenthood and contraceptive coverage under the ACA.” The Mexico City Policy, first signed into law by President Ronald Reagan, requires foreign nongovernmental organizations to promise not to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Biden’s pledge to reverse the Mexico City Policy is consistent with the actions of the two previous Democratic presidents. Former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, rescinded the Mexico City Policy upon taking in office in 1993. His successor, Republican Presdient George W. Bush, reinstated the policy after assuming the presidency in 2001.

Former Democrat President Barack Obama rescinded the Mexico City Policy when his first term began in 2009. Trump reinstated the policy shortly after taking office nearly four years ago.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed expanding the Mexico City Policy to apply to all contracts and subcontracts that provide global health funding. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “40% of global health funding obligated to prime recipients in recent years was provided through contracts.”

In 2019, the Trump administration implemented a “Protect Life” rule barring health facilities that receive Title X family planning funds from performing, promoting or referring to abortion as a method of family planning. Rather than comply with the rule, Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion business in the country, withdrew from the Title X program.

Biden’s vow to restore funding to Planned Parenthood indicates that the Protect Life rule would go by the wayside in a Biden administration. Restoring the contraceptive mandate under the Affordable Care Act could result in religious employers having to pay for birth control coverage in their employees’ health insurance plans in violation of their religious beliefs.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, previously warned that Biden and the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris would “immediately begin rolling back President Trump’s pro-life gains.” According to Dannenfelser, “Biden and Harris constitute the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history,” Christian Post Reported.

