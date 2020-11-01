Kanye West Laments Over Black Abortion Rate: ‘We Are In Genocide’

Kanye West

Rapper and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West recently decried the abortion rate in the black community, declaring that “we are in genocide.”

West made the comment on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Saturday. About one hour into the nearly three-hour podcast, the rapper recalled his emotional campaign rally in South Carolina, where he announced that he wanted to abort his daughter and that his father wanted to abort him but both were saved from abortion from their mothers.

“I felt like I was too busy, my dad felt like he was too busy for me and we have a culture of that,” West told Rogan.

“They have child rebel soldiers that were in Africa that would be doped up and psyched out and made to kill their parents. … In our culture, we’re doped up and psyched out and made to kill our children.”

West stressed that while he was Christian and pro-life, he would not be “changing laws” should he get elected president because he recognized that “we live in an imperfect world and an imperfect society.” However, he promised to present a “Plan A,” an alternative to the morning-after pill known as “Plan B.”

According to West, “Plan A” would “change the connotation of orphanages” and “change the connotation of foster care.” He expressed a desire to “create these environments that when there’s expecting families, moms and fathers, that they feel like there’s a place even if they don’t feel well off enough to bring another life into this world, that there’s a place to go, there’s a Plan A.”

“Plan B and Planned Parenthood were planned by a eugenics that set out and said out loud ‘I’m doing this to kill the black race’ and to create population control,” West explained. He proceeded to unveil statistics about the abortion rate in the black community.

“There were 210,000 deaths due to COVID in America and everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on. … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day, daily. We are in genocide,” he proclaimed.

“More black children have died … since February than people have died of COVID and everyone wears a mask. So it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to?” West asked.

Click Here To Read More.