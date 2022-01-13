01/08/2022 Burkina Faso (International Christian Concern) –Thirteen people were killed on Wednesday in Burkina Faso, and area plagued by jihadism for the last six years.

According to AFP, eleven people were killed during an attack on the village of Ankouna, which was confirmed in a statement by Governor Casimir Segueda.

In a separate attack the same day, local officials reported that two civilians working with the army’s anti-jihadist campaign were killed in Noaka.

There are almost 5 million Christians in Burkina Faso, a Muslim-majority country that was once seen as a harmonious nation of religious tolerance. A jihadist uprising throughout Africa’s Sahel over the past several years has brought devastation to the region and subjected civilians to grave acts of violence.

Please continue to pray for Burkina Faso and for the end of Islamic extremism. Pray for those who engage in horrendous crimes against humanity, that they will experience the love of Jesus and be guided from darkness to light. Please also pray for the Lord to protect and strengthen the persecuted church, and to provide healing to all of those affected by violence.