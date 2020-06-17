Israel Starts New Housing Settlement Named After President Trump

GOLAN HEIGHTS, ISRAEL – JUNE 17: Israeli people take photos of a sign for a new settlement named after US President Donald Trump on June 17, 2019 in Golan Heights, Israel. The Israeli goverment named the new settlement ‘Trump Heights’ to honor Trump’s decision to recognise sovereignty over the Golan Heights. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a cabinet meeting over the weekend that the country is moving forward with establishing a new housing development in the Golan Heights named after President Donald Trump.

According to settlement Minister Tzipi Hotovely, the new Jewish community which will be home to 300 families, will be named “Ramat Trump,” which is Hebrew for “Trump Heights,” CBN News reports.

“Today, we will begin practical steps in establishing the community of Ramat Trump on the Golan Heights, Israel’s sovereignty over which was recognized by President Trump,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said during the cabinet meeting.

Israel recaptured the formerly Syrian Golan Heights after a war in 1967. They formally annexed the region in 1981. According to Time Magazine, most of the “international community” believes the annexation is illegal “under international law.” However, Trump signed an executive order in March 2019 stating that the United States recognized the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Netanyahu announced the decision to name the new settlement after Trump on the President’s 74th birthday. Netanyahu tweeted, “Happy Birthday President @realDonaldTrump! You’ve been an INCREDIBLE friend to Israel and you’ve done extraordinary things for the Jewish state for which we are eternally grateful.”

Netanyahu views the settlement’s name as a token of thanks for what the President has done for Israel. President Trump previously reversed decades of American foreign policy and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. embassy there.

The land earmarked for “Trump Heights” is currently known as Bruchim – Hebrew for “welcome.” The community was founded in 1991 but only has a population of 10. Israel hopes the new name will encourage a new wave of residents.

