ISIS: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims, Only Infidels And Oppressors Die of the Virus (Video)

Reporters from Rudaw say they interviewed several women from this camp, with one claiming coronavirus is one of God’s soldiers.

One of the wives of ISIS members at the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria, claimed that coronavirus has not infected them because they fast, pray, are pious, fear Allah, and follow Islam in the path of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

She emphatically stated that coronavirus does not infect true Muslims, that it infects only infidels and oppressors, and that any Muslims who have died from coronavirus had been infected because they weren’t true Muslims, according to Memri.

ISIS Women at Al-Hawl Refugee Camp: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims, Only Infidels and Oppressors Die of the Virus

The interviewee reportedly said:“Muslims won’t die of this virus, only infidels will. God has sent his army. This is one of God’s soldiers.”

Her view reflects that of the so-called Islamic State (IS) who see the global pandemic as retribution from God against “crusader nations”.

The group have reportedly urged their members to take advantage of the worldwide attention on coronavirus in their al-Naba newsletter, saying the pandemic is an example of God’s torment and has mainly struck against “idolatrous nations”, according to expert Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi, The Sun reports.

