Iranian Pastor Youcef Nadarkhani Sentenced To 10yrs Imprisonment Ends 3-Week Hunger Strike Over Family Welfare

Imprisoned Iranian pastor Youcef Nadarkhani has ended a three-week hunger strike protesting the regime’s prohibition on his children’s ability to complete their education because they refuse to study Islam.

Pastor Nadarkhani, a former Muslim believer who converted to Christianity and led a house church in the Gilan province is serving a 10-year prison sentence in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

The strike began on Sept. 23 to protest the regime’s decision to withhold education certificates from his two children, preventing them from moving on to the next grades because they would not study Islam or read the Quran in school.

Iran Christians Celebrate New Believers In Mass Baptism

Youcef ended his hunger strike on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Nadharkani’s 15-year-old son, Youeil, was told in September that he could not return to school because he has not been awarded certificates for completing the eighth and ninth grades.

Meanwhile, the pastor’s 17-year-old son, Daniel, was not given a school report card that would have allowed him to enroll for a college education. However, Daniel has been accepted back to the school as a “guest.”

Last year, both boys attended the school as “guests” but we’re also fully paying students, according to Article 18.

The actions against Nadarkhani’s sons come as Christians and other religious minorities in Iran are usually exempted from having to study Islam or the Quran in school. However, as Article 18 notes, children of Christian converts are not usually given an exemption from Islamic studies because the government still recognizes them as Muslims.

Christianity Is Spreading In My Country: Iran’s Intelligence Minister Laments

A 2017 court ruling allowed Daniel to continue at the school as long as he attended the Islamic studies class in a nonparticipatory manner, according to CSW.

Pastor Yousef Nadarkhani Jailed For Converting From Islam

CSW, a U.K.-based group that operates in over 20 countries, explained that Nadarkhani offered justification for his hunger strike in a letter to prison authorities.

Iranian Christian Convert Leads Over 1,500 Muslims to Christ

“This is the cries of a father unjustly imprisoned,” Nadarkhani wrote in the letter appealing to the minister of National Education.

Although the situation for his children has not changed since the letter was written, Nadarkhani reportedly ended his hunger strike because he felt he drew enough attention to the issue.

“CSW continues to call for an end to the practice of denying access to education on account of a child’s religious beliefs, as has been the case for pastor Nadarkhani’s sons,” CSW Chief Executive Merwyn Thomas said in a statement. “Children should not be penalized because of their faith or that of their parents. Moreover, pastor Nadarkhani himself should not be in prison for having adopted a religion or belief of his choice in accordance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Iran is party.”

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

Thomas again issued a call for the Iranian authorities to release Nadarkhani and other minorities who are “imprisoned on account of their faith.” Over 141,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Nadarkhani’s release.

Nadarkhani has long fought for the right to education for Christian children. It was this issue that led to his first arrest and death sentence in 2012. Nadarkhani was acquitted in 2012.

The pastor was arrested again in 2016 with three others and charged with promoting “Zionist Christianity,” violating the national prohibition on alcohol by holding communion, and acting against national security.

Muslims Turning To Christ In Great Numbers Through Dreams And Visions

Iran is ranked as the 9th worst country in the world when it comes to Christian persecution on Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List.

The Underground Revival That Might Take Down Islam In The Middle East