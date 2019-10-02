‘I Pray for the President All the Time,’ Nancy Pelosi Says

Several days after announcing an impeachment inquiry against the United States President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC that she lifts the president up in prayer.

“I pray for the president all the time. I pray for the safety of his family—wish that he would pray for the safety of other families and do something courageous on guns—but I also pray that God will illuminate him to see right from wrong. It’s very problematic,” she said to MSNBC’s Morning Joe, according to the Washington Examiner. “There is no cause for any joy. This is a very sad time for our country.”

Pelosi has mentioned her prayers several other times, including in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“At night and in church on Sunday, I pray for him,” she said. “The prayer is that God will open his heart to meet the needs of the American people. I said to my pastor, ‘These prayers are not working.’ He replied, ‘Maybe you’re not praying hard enough.’”

According to the article, Pelosi believes her parents, a powerful Italian-American Catholic Democrat and “his politically savvy wife”, raised her “to be holy.”

In December of last year, the House Speaker also said that she gave a mini-Bible lesson to the president during one of their meetings, Faithwire reports. She talked about 1 Kings 3, which explains Solomon’s prayer after taking over from King David.

“I told [Trump] about Solomon, King Solomon, when he was to become king of the Jews, he prayed to God and said, ‘How can I ever follow King David, King David, King of the Jews? I need you to give me great understanding and wisdom, Lord,’” Pelosi said, “and after he prayed and prayed and prayed, a guy came to him and said, ‘Solomon, because you did not ask for longevity, great wealth or vengeance against your enemy, I will give you more wisdom than anyone has ever had — the wisdom of Solomon.’’

