House On The Rock Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2019)– Live Stream

►House On The Rock Church Crossover Night 2019, live With Pastor Paul Adefarasin –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

House On The Rock is a vibrant, multi-ethnic church, with thousands of worshipers across Africa and Europe. The Church was founded by Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Recommended: Watch Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of All Crossover Night Service (31st Dec. 2019)

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of House On The Rock Crossover Night Service 2019 which holds on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.