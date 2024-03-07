Historic Catholic School, Notre Dame College To Shut Down After Over 100 Years

The famous Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, has said it is shutting down after more than 100 years in operation as it prepares its students to continue pursuing their education elsewhere.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ohio Catholic institution announced that in-person instruction will conclude at the end of the Spring 2024 semester. “We are all saddened by the need to make this decision,” said Notre Dame College Interim President John Smetanka. “Rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education.”

The college attributed the decision to “long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt.” The school’s Board of Trustees reported that “heroic efforts” to keep the college open failed to “close the financial gap in time to satisfy debt obligations and allow the school to continue to operate independently.”

Examples of these efforts include “refinancing debt, navigating a down market, strategically using federal and state COVID-19 relief funds to maintain our mission during the pandemic, launching a centennial fundraising campaign, pursuing two potential higher education partners for a possible merger or acquisition; and working closely with major donors and other stakeholders to raise additional revenue.”

“Throughout this long process, we evaluated every possible option to continue the mission of Notre Dame College,” stated Terri Bradford Eason, chair of Notre Dame College’s Board of Trustees. “Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and — in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame — live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility.”

Notre Dame College has established partnerships with nine colleges and universities in Ohio and Pennsylvania to enable the school’s students to continue the education they started at the Catholic college at another institution of higher education with as little disruption as possible. The partner schools are Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie, Ursuline College, Walsh University in Ohio and Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, according to The Christian Post.