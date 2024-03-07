France Becomes First Country To Enshrine Abortion Rights In Constitution

France has become the first ever nation to make abortion a constitutional right, enshrining it in its national constitution in an overwhelming vote that prompted a standing ovation from the French Parliament in Versailles on Monday.

French lawmakers overwhelmingly voted 780-72 in favor of the bill to amend Article 34 of the French constitution. The measure was introduced in January and passed by the French Senate last week.

When the final vote was announced, the room in Versailles Palace erupted with sustained applause, and many who were gathered in Paris’ Trocadéro Square to watch the vote on a large screen also cheered as the amendment passed, according to The Christian Post.

✅ Inscription dans la Constitution de la liberté de recourir à l'IVG



➡️ La majorité requise des 3/5ème des suffrages exprimés par les parlementaires étant atteinte, le projet de loi constitutionnelle est adopté.

🔎 https://t.co/JX10WaDcTJ#DirectAN pic.twitter.com/QbowRYVZZ9 — Assemblée nationale (@AssembleeNat) March 4, 2024

On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower was emblazoned with the words “My body, my choice.”

Sixty-six percent of respondents supported the amendment, including 76% of those aged 18-34, according to a YouGov poll.

While abortion has been legal in France since 1975, the new legislative move has made abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy a “guaranteed freedom” for French women, and future French governments will be barred from drastically modifying it. Abortions are allowed after 14 weeks if the pregnancy poses a threat to the health of the mother or the baby exhibits genetic anomalies.