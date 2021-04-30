Suspected herdsmen have abducted two students of the Calvary International Ministry popularly known as CAPRO in Barkin Ladi Local government area of Plateau State.

The school, a few kilometers away from the Yakubu Gowon International Airport Haipang, was attacked on Wednesday night by the gunmen.

An eye witness told The Nation the gunmen attempted to kidnap dozens of students who were asleep.

Some of the students however noticed strange moves and quickly alerted security agencies who responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to flee with two of their colleagues.

Read Also: Gunmen hit more police assets in attacks

The Nation however learnt one of the abducted students later escaped during a gun duel between security personnel and the abductors.

CAPRO is an international interdenominational Mission Agency with over 700 missionaries from 26 countries operating in 35 countries in North and sub-Saharan Africa.

The school management is yet to issue an official statement on the incident but Plateau Police spokesperson, ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the development.