Gov. Cuomo Accuses Jews Of Spreading Coronavirus in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who praised Black Lives Matter protests while at the same time repeatedly condemning religious folks for gathering during the pandemic — has singled out the Jewish community yet again, saying Wednesday observant Jews are spreading the coronavirus “because of their religious practices.”

Cuomo targeted the Orthodox Jewish community, saying they are responsible for a renewed spread of the virus in the Empire State.

Declining COVID-19 Cases in New York: ‘God Did Not Do That, We Did It’ – Gov. Cuomo

“We’re now having issues in the Orthodox Jewish community in New York, where because of their religious practices, etc., we’re seeing a spread,” claimed Cuomo, whom Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is reportedly considering for his attorney general, should he win the election next month.

That comment from the leftist governor came a week after he used a 14-year-old photo from a Jewish funeral to target the Orthodox Jewish community in New York, saying they have “been a problem” in “recent weeks.”

“We know religious institutions have been a problem,” he said. “We know mass gatherings are the super-spreader events. We know there have been mass gatherings going on in concert with religious institutions in these communities for weeks.”

‘Jesus Is the Support’ In Fight Against COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says

In the wake of those remarks by Cuomo, Orthodox Jewish leaders took to the streets to protest and condemn the governor and his administration’s crackdown on religious freedoms amid the pandemic.

NY Gov. Cuomo: “We’re now having issues in the Orthodox Jewish community in New York — where because of their religious practices, etc. we’re seeing a spread.” pic.twitter.com/T0nKcV9G1e — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020

Four Orthodox Jewish lawmakers who represent the neighborhoods impacted by Cuomo’s restrictive mandates said in a letter they are “appalled” by the governor’s actions and his singling out of their communities, Faithwire reported.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

“He has chosen to pursue a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown of our communities,” read the letter.

For his part, Cuomo put the issue back on the Orthodox Jewish communities, claiming their frustration stems from their failure to follow his rules.

“To the extent there are communities that are upset, that’s because they haven’t been following the original rules, he said. “That’s why the infection spread, because they weren’t following the rules and the rules weren’t being enforced.”

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

As for the Black Lives Matter protests that brought thousands to the streets of New York, Cuomo said: “I stand with the protesters.”