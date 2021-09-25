Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr., who will be starring in the fourth installment of the God’s Not Dead films, is encouraging Christians to trust in Jesus Christ amid recent threats to religious liberty.

The movie, titled “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” will tackle the topics of “freedom of speech and religious liberties as the fundamental right to educate children,” as seen in national headlines in recent years.

David A.R. White, who starred in the first three God’s Not Dead films, will be reprising his role as the Rev. Dave hill.

“It’s such a beautiful franchise with friends of mine,” Sabato told The Christian Post in a recent interview. “David White and the whole production company, I was so honored to be part of this and to be able to be asked to play this role that is really close to their heart. It’s just a beautiful story with a really great message and shot beautifully.”

According to the film’s synopsis, Reverend Dave will be defending a group of Christian homeschooling families as he is called to Washington D.C. “to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come.”

Sabato, who first rose to fame in the 90s as a Calvin Klein underwear model and for starring in the soap opera General Hospital, believes that the film reflects the current attacks on freedom of speech and religious liberty.

“Our freedom is being attacked at the moment, in different ways. So we have to stand up. I believe that God is putting a test on us,” the actor explained. “We have to keep fighting, and we have to keep in faith and know that God will succeed no matter what. But we, as people, have to really come out of our shells and really devote ourselves to the Lord.”

While Christians will be confronted with evil, Sabato asserted that “at the end of the day, we always succeed.” He encouraged Christians to be aware and to be committed because it’s during hard times that “faith is really the bottom line.”

“We can’t rely on the news; we can rely on people, we can’t rely on humans, we have to rely on our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for everything,” Sabato declared.

“This movie is coming out at the right time. God doesn’t make mistakes; it’s not a coincidence,” he contended.

“God’s Not Dead: We The People” will be released in theaters on October 4th. The film will feature Sabato, Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy) and Grammy-winning Christian artist Francesca Battistelli among others.