As the unrestrained killing of Christians continue in the northern Nigeria, this is yet another proof;
“Pastor Shaibu, CAN chairman of Sumaila LGA in Kano was targeted and brutally butchered to death by Muslim youths in Masu village in Kano bcus as they said “his mission is growing”
This is repulsive and stand condemned.
For how long will this targeting of Christians continue.”
Nigeria ranks high in list of countries that persecute Christians,
Pray for Nigeria
- Pray for the Lord’s grace and comfort for believers as many are displaced, have lost loved ones and their homes, and many have also experienced trauma. Ask the Lord to be near those who have been kidnapped and pray that they will be released or rescued.
- Pray for Nigeria government. Pray they will take decisive actions to protect all citizens in every part of the country.