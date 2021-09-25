As the unrestrained killing of Christians continue in the northern Nigeria, this is yet another proof;



“Pastor Shaibu, CAN chairman of Sumaila LGA in Kano was targeted and brutally butchered to death by Muslim youths in Masu village in Kano bcus as they said “his mission is growing”

This is repulsive and stand condemned.

For how long will this targeting of Christians continue.”

Pastor Shaibu, CAN Chairman Kano

Nigeria ranks high in list of countries that persecute Christians,

Pray for Nigeria