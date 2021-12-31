A prominent musician and worship leader stressed the importance of turning to faith at a time of national strife, describing God as “the answer and the hope for America.”

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Sean Feucht reflected on his efforts to bring the Word of God to as many people as possible as cities across the U.S. imposed worship restrictions in an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” Tuesday.

Feucht, who describes himself as a “missionary, artist, speaker, author [and] activist,” founded the “Let Us Worship” movement, a series of outdoor worship events that took place as coronavirus restrictions banned in-person church services and, in some cases, prevented people from singing.

Feucht discussed his latest endeavor with Fox News host Ben Domenech, where he mentioned that he was “launching a new tour kicking off in Miami on New Year’s Eve.”

After recalling how “it always seemed like religion was coming last for so many of our political leaders” who “didn’t seem to think it was all that important that people actually be able to gather and worship together” during the pandemic, Domenech asked Feucht “why was it important for you to make sure that that still happened?”

“It wasn’t America that founded religious liberty, religious liberty founded America,” Feucht replied. “It’s essential to who we are.”

Feucht concluded that religious liberty was even more essential “especially in a time of a pandemic; especially in a time where there’s such division and there’s such isolation.” He maintained that “we got to get together, we got to worship, we got to seek God. He is the answer and the hope for America.”

Both Feucht and Domenech lamented that many professing people of faith elected to “go along with the policies that were put in place without any kind of objection.” According to Feucht, “We sing these songs, we preach these sermons and yet, when the moment comes, when we got to practice them, it’s like people were … deserted, they just … fell at the feet of the government.”

Feucht also pushed back on the misconception that the Let Us Worship movement was political in nature: “This is not political, this is biblical. … We have a mandate as believers, we’ve been doing it for 2,000 years. We’ve been gathering together … despite pandemics and persecution and fear and crazy tyrannical governors like we have here in California.”

“We’ve been gathering together … and we’ve been worshiping,” he added. “Now more than ever, when Americans are facing such darkness, you know, the light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.”

Feucht elaborated on how the Let Us Worship movement held events in cities ravaged by riots in the weeks after George Floyd’s death in May 2020. Violent rioting nationwide led to over 20 murders, and the torching of homes and small businesses, leaving many people homeless and causing billions of dollars in damages.

“We went to some of the hardest and darkest cities, cities of rioting like Seattle and … Portland. We went through Los Angeles, South Chicago, and everywhere we went, the story was the same: people gathered needing hope, people gathered needing life.”

“It was like there’s this connection that comes in community that people didn’t have but also a connection to God. And the testimonies are crazy,” Feucht said. “People getting saved, people getting healed, people giving their life to Jesus, getting rid of their addictions. I mean, this is why we did this. This is why we launched Let Us Worship, and we’re not stopping now.”

Feucht’s appearance on “Fox News Primetime” comes as states and cities across the U.S. are re-implementing coronavirus restrictions, specifically mask mandates, as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads and the U.S. sees a doubling of COVID-19 infections since 2020, setting a new record this week for the average number of daily cases.

In addition to the New Year’s Eve event in Miami mentioned by Domenech, Feucht has already scheduled several Let Us Worship events in 11 states throughout 2022.

In addition to attending Let Us Worship events, Americans had the opportunity to weigh in on restrictions on religious worship at the voting booth. Earlier this year, 62% of Texas voters supported Proposition 3, which bans the state from prohibiting or restricting religious services in the future during any pandemic or natural disaster.