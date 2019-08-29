Give To The Winds Thy Fears – Hymn

1 Give to the winds thy fears,
hope and be undismayed;
God hears thy sighs and counts thy tears;
God shall lift up thy head.
2 Through waves and clouds and storms,
He gently clears the way;
wait thou His time, so shall this night
soon end in joyous day.
3 Still heavy is thy heart,
still sink thy spirits down?
Cast off the weight, let fear depart,
and ev’ry care be gone.
4 What though thou rules not,
yet heav’n, and earth, and hell
proclaim, God sitteth on the throne,
and ruleth all things well.
5 Leave to His sov’reign sway
to choose and to command.
so shalt thou wond’ring own His way,
how wise, how strong His hand!
6 Far, far above thy thought
His counsel shall appear,
when fully He the work hath wrought,
that caused thy needless fear.
7 Thou seest our weakness, Lord,
our hearts are known to Thee;
O lift Thou up the sinking heart,
confirm the feeble knee.
8 Let us in life, in death,
Thy steadfast truth declare,
and publish with our latest breath
Thy love and guardian care.