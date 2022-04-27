At least four people, including three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when a car exploded on the premises of the University of Karachi, the Pakistan media reported. Initial reports suggest that the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in the university.

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of Karachi University on Tuesday. Four people have also sustained injuries in the incident.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. It claimed a woman suicide bomber Shari Baloch alias Bramsh carried out the attack. This is the first major attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan since the bombing of a bus at Dasu in the northwest in July 2021, which killed nine Chinese nationals.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests it may have been a suicide bomber. He said closed-circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.