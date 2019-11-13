Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Seeks Prayers After Bone Surgery

Founder of Christ for all Nations, CfAN, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke his requesting for prayers from fellow believers in Christ Jesus, whom he described as prayer partners, across the globe for quick recovery after undergoing a right femur bone surgery.

The evangelist shared an emotional message on his Facebook page which he titled a personal matter, describing the current situation of his health.

A PERSONAL MATTER

A PERSONAL MATTER

My dearest prayer partners,

It is my desire to share with you my present situation. I definitely need your prayers, as Paul the Apostle needed it from the early churches for his personal needs.

Right now, I am in hospital and have undergone a right femur bone surgery. All has gone well so far, but now I have to add a few weeks of learning to walk again. My spirit is rejoicing, especially when I think of you. I have been able to pray for you and your very many needs and am asking you to pray for me now. I will read every reply and thank you in anticipation and in the Name of Jesus.

Pressing towards the mark with jubilation.

Your fellow laborer in Christ,

Reinhard Bonnke.

