Today, I want to share with you the incredible testimony of a former drug dealer in Uganda named Andrew. The many years of drugs and crime eventually caught up with him and he began experiencing severe health concerns. Living in a fundamentalist Muslim area, he turned to Islam, searching for hope. Yet, something was missing and his life kept spiraling.

He began having intense nightmares in which Jesus would always come to his rescue. Ready to turn to Christ, he met with a local pastor to learn more. He soon dove headfirst into his newfound faith and quickly became a worship leader.

When we heard his story, we provided Andrew with a music studio which allowed him to earn a living and, more importantly, share the gospel with those who enter his studio. Thank you for faithfully coming alongside Muslim-background believers who are hungry to share the Good News with others.

