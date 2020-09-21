Don’t Hide Your Light, America Should Keep Faith In Public Square: Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo

Speaking at the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas on Sunday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed America’s responsibility to model Christian behavior and to be a light unto the world amid pressure from critics who say faith must be kept out of the public square.

Jack Graham, the pastor of the Plano megachurch, introduced Secretary Pompeo, saying his resume is incredible but “first and foremost, he’s a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and a believer in our Savior.”

Pompeo said the world is watching how America leads and they should know “America’s foundation as a Judeo-Christian nation.”

“Faith in the public square is not only lawful but righteous. This faith is not only powerful, but required by the American tradition,” he said and quoted one of the Founding Fathers, George Washington: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable support.”

Pompeo said the Founding Fathers “put protection of human dignity and human freedom at the heart of our founding documents … To this day, America reflects this.”

The work of the State Department, the secretary noted, must also reflect that.

Giving an example of what a godless nation would look like, he referred to the communist nation of China, where Uighur Muslims are being subjected to internment in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Estimates suggest that over 1 million to as many as 3 million Uighur Muslims and other minority groups in Western China have been placed in internment camps.

Pompeo said the United States is taking that seriously for the first time under the Trump administration.

