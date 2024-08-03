Death Row Inmate Garcia Finds Peace After Encountering Jesus In Prison (Video)

This is a powerful story of a death row inmate who encountered Jesus Christ and turns his dark, cold cell into a place of worship to God.

“I remember seeing my father sell dope, my uncle sold dope. Guess what? Little Garcia sold dope. I seen my father go to prison. My uncles went to prison. And guess what? Little Garcia went to prison… I found myself in a little death row cell… I remember crying out to my homeboys like I used to in the past for some help. Nothing happened, sir. I remember crying out to my family. Nothing happened. Then I remember crying out in the name of Jesus. And boom, something happened to me. It was like 1,000 pounds fell off of my back. And for once, I had that peace that surpasses all understanding. I took that hope back into the men right there in seg. From then on, God says, you’re no longer a murderer. You are a conqueror… That little death row cell, before it was dark, ugly, unhealthy, it became my temple. It became a time to worship and build the relationship between me and my God, Jesus Christ.”

Watch Garcia share his amazing testimony here

13-year-old Preacher Who Lived For The ‘Glory of God’ Fatally Shot Dead For Camera

From Escaping Abuse, Chaos to Finding Jesus Christ: David’s Incredible Story of Redemption