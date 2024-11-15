OnlyFans Star Nala Ray Shares Her Wild Journey From Porn to Faith in Jesus

In her first month on OnlyFans, Nala Ray raked in over $87,000. In her whole career, she raked in a stunning $14 million. But it cost her everything — including her soul.

In a recent interview with rapper Lecrae on his podcast, “The Deep End,” Ray opened up about her famous decision to convert to Christianity and walk away from the pornography industry after meeting her now-husband Jordan Giordano, a devout believer.

Ray’s shift away from porn and toward Christianity has been swift.

In March, the Illinois native made headlines after announcing her come-to-Jesus experience. Prior to launching her own OnlyFans account in 2020, Ray worked as an orthopedic surgery scheduler.

She explained to Lecrae what made her susceptible to joining the explicit content-sharing site.

The 26-year-old revealed to Lecrae that, at 13 years old, she was molested by an older teenage boy — a horrific incident that occurred amidst a series of tragic circumstances.

Ray told the rapper she and her family lost “everything” after a tornado struck their Missouri home when she was a child. Later, her parents divorced and her dad — a former pastor — moved to Mexico before the couple ultimately reunited. She explained to Lecrae her dad experienced “three consecutive church splits” and is now facing “a prison sentence,” although the ex-OnlyFans star didn’t disclose why.

Although she was raised in the church, her tumultuous home life, coupled with parents who she believed at the time had “shoved” faith in her face, led Ray to become rebellious. Then, Ray said, her parents allowed a teenage boy to live with them and he molested her, “twisting” how she perceived sexuality.

Ray spent a few years producing explicit content, becoming “so calloused over” emotionally, partly because of her father, who, when she told him she was leaving OnlyFans, allegedly encouraged her to remain on the platform because he had purportedly been receiving money from her.