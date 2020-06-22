COVID-19 Can’t Stop These Kids From Singing Unto God

Yeshiva Boys Choir, Jewish Kids Sing Unto God Amid Covid-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has left several families, and even affected several music groups, these talented kids kept the music coming anyway!

COVID-19 – Singing from Home

Yeshiva Boys Choir is a popular choir made up of talented kids. They have concerts and create music videos. Their voices are like angels. Although they are not the only Jewish kids choir, they are definitely one of the most popular.

But something they aren’t necessarily used to is singing from home. Because of COVID-19 though, they could not all join together. They had to sing in their respected places. But that did not stop them from singing out to God.

These kids had their entire lives and routines flipped upside down. School, friends, after school activities – it all changed. But they still are singing. They have not let Corona ruin their love of music. And that is something we can all learn from! according to Israel Unwired.

The Yeshiva Boys sang the “Es Panecha” song. It is found in Tehillim (Psalms) chapter 27. The translation to the sentence they use in the song is as follows:

“On Your behalf, my heart says, “Seek My presence.” Your presence, O Lord, I will seek”.