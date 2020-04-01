Coronavirus: RCCG Donate Hospital Equipment To Lagos State

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, RCCG, has donated 8,000 Hand Sanitizers, 8,000 Surgical Face Masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos state government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

While presenting the donations at Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital), Yaba, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola (AGO Admin/Personnel RCCG) said “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are taking at this time, the church continues to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by no means a work for ALL”.

This donation of medical supplies is in addition to other supports given by the RCCG to the Nigerian health sector, ahead of the Corona virus pandemic, the RCCG delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 ICU beds fully fitted with Ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to contribute to improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria which is now found to be very useful as the government works round the clock to curtail Covid-19 pandemic.

The first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Lagos was delivered in 2017. In 2019 the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau and an Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit at the RCCG Health Center, Mowe, Ogun State were both delivered and fully functional to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and host communities. These ICUs across 3 states in Nigeria – Lagos, Plateau and Ogun States can now fully support treatments for confirmed Coronavirus cases particularly those requiring ventilators to aid their respiration.

In addition to the ICUs, several other projects have been executed over the years in the areas of education, skills acquisition and daily feeding program that has fed over 60million people in the past one year, the church continues to live within its expectation as a church that truly understands its Christian social responsibilities; this he said is a confirmation of the broadness of mind and reach of the church.

RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country and has provided various health intervention activities including:

Medical Mission Outreaches for thousands of people all over the nations with 230,538 Beneficiaries. Maternity Centres which offers free delivery across the Country. Healing Stripes Hospital provide medical care at affordable prices, with specialization in dentistry and ophthalmology. In partnership with medical institutions abroad, 12 (twelve) successful kidney transplants have been done. Kirikiri Maximum Prison Referral Hospital was refurbished and equipped to provide a decent medical facility for the inmates. Healing Stripes Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Centre have screened over 100,761 people at subsidized rates. Healing Stripes Dialysis Centre have about 9,505 completed sessions at subsidized cost and a good number done for free.

The medical supplies were presented to LAGOS State government to support on-site operations and protect health workers as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19 In Lagos state.

Source: Church Gist