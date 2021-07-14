A Christian mother is taking a London-based school to court for allegedly forcing her four-year-old son to partake in a gay pride parade back in 2018.

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

According to Christian Today, Izzy Montague says she was told by the headteacher of Heavers Farm Primary School in Croydon, England, that her son could not back out of the pride event, despite the family’s Christian beliefs.

Montague, who has since withdrawn her son from the school, is now taking the matter to court for direct and indirect discrimination, victimization and breaches of statutory duties under the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

She added that the school did not take her concerns seriously and became “antagonistic” towards her after she asked to withdraw her son.

Montague’s case will be heard by Central London County Court from 14 to 21 July. The case will examine religious freedom, the rights of parents to opt their children out of ideological education and the school’s duty to be politically neutral.

The Christian mother asserted ahead of the hearing that she was not trying to stop the Pride event but just wanted her child to “receive an education, rather than indoctrination.”

“I am taking this stand to raise awareness amongst parents as to what is happening in our primary schools,” she explained. “I do not want other parents to go through what I have in the months and years ahead.”

Montague will be supported by the Christian Legal Centre, a legal organization in the U.K. that provides legal support for Christians facing religious discrimination.

“This case epitomises the chaos we can expect to see in the next academic year in our schools and is another example of the ‘totalitolerance’ that has become so prevalent in our society,” Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said. “Those who preach tolerance and diversity the loudest do not appear to be interested in practising it.”

She added, “A particular agenda is being forced onto children inside the school gates, and parents are being given no means to ensure that their children are being taught in line with their religious and philosophical beliefs.”