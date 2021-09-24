GREEN PASS: The Governorate of Vatican City State issues a decree stipulating added measures to be taken as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 within Vatican City State.

From 1 October, entry into Vatican City State will only be permitted to persons who are in possession of a Vatican “Green Pass”, a “European Green Pass,” or a foreign Covid-19 green pass attesting to vaccination or recovery from SARS-COV-2. Entry will also be granted to those who have a negative molecular or antigenic test for the SARS-COV-2 virus.





The new measures come in the form of a decree from the office of the President of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State on the subject of Public Health emergencies, issued in response to a request made by Pope Francis during an audience on 7 September.

The Pope affirmed the necessity of ensuring “the health and well-being of the working community while respecting the dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms of each of its members,” and requested the Governorate to “adopt every suitable measure to prevent, control and counteract the health emergency.”

The control of access to the State is the responsibility of the Gendarmerie Corps, the Decree notes, and its provisions “apply to citizens, residents of the State, personnel serving in any capacity in the Governorate of Vatican City State, in the various bodies of the Roman Curia and related institutions, and to all visitors and users of services.”

An exception to the Decree is granted for those participating in liturgical celebrations, but only “for the time strictly necessary for the celebration,” during which health regulations regarding distancing, the use of personal protective equipment, limitation of movement and the assembly of people, and the adoption of specific hygiene norms must be respected.

Verification of compliance with the new norms will be carried out by the Service for the Health and Safety of Workers in the workplaces of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene.