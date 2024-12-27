brian tracy religion

Briam Tracy Religion

Brian Tracy is a Christian and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brian Robert Tracy is the president of the Gresham Oregon Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was announced as president in September 2021.

Brian Tracy is a philanthropist and has donated millions of dollars to charity. He is also a strong advocate for education and has founded several educational institutions.

Is Brian Tracy married?

Brian Tracy is married to Linda Tracy and has two children, Brian Jr. and Christina. He lives in San Diego, California.

Where is Brian Tracy from?

Tracy was born 5 January 1944 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He attended the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta.

What is Brian Tracy’s most famous book?

How many kids does Brian Tracy have?

Brian is happily married and has four children. He is active in community and national affairs, and is the President of three companies headquartered in San Diego, California.

