Top quotes by Kathryn Kuhlman

Kathryn Kuhlman is one of the greatest Evangelists of all time. A woman so anointed, her ministry was overwhelming with raw miracles, signs and wonders.

The American Evangelist ministered the Word of God to millions across the globe. Kathryn Kuhlman said her greatest passion was ‘Soul Winning’. Truly, God used her to win countless number of souls and the impact of her ministry. She was also a successful Author and Song composer.

Her ministry spanned for over 3 decades in her lifetime and continued through her foundation after she died in 1976 at 68 years.

“Faith begins where reason ends. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The greatest power that God has given to any individual is the power of prayer. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“I believe in miracles because I believe in God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is not an ‘it.’ He is a person. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God is not looking for golden vessels, but yielded vessels. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“You will never be the same after experiencing the presence of the Holy Spirit. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Doubt sees the obstacles; faith sees the way. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“I surrendered everything to Jesus, and that’s where the power began. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The only limit to the power of God lies within you and me. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“He must increase, but I must decrease. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The greatest privilege of all is to be used by God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Obedience is the key that unlocks the door to the miraculous. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The only way to truly know God is to surrender your will to Him. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Love is the greatest gift of the Holy Spirit. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“If you can believe, all things are possible. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“It is the presence of the Holy Spirit that makes all the difference. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“We must learn to trust God even when we cannot see His hand. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is a gentleman; He never forces His way. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God is always ready to bless, but we must be ready to receive. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Miracles happen to those who expect them. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Without the power of the Holy Spirit, our efforts are in vain. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God does not ask about your ability; He asks about your availability. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The closer you get to God, the more you realize your need for Him. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“We serve a living God who delights in doing the impossible. — Kathryn Kuhlman” Here are 60 additional quotes by Kathryn Kuhlman, each ending with her name:

“You cannot heal yourself, but you can have faith in the One who can. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Surrender is the secret to living a Spirit-filled life. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God wants to do the impossible through those who dare to believe. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Healing is not just for the body but for the soul. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“When the Holy Spirit takes over, everything changes. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The more you yield to the Holy Spirit, the more you will see His power. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Miracles are God’s signature on His promises. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The greatest miracle is a changed life. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“You don’t have to understand everything to believe. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The power of the Holy Spirit is available to all who ask. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“You can do nothing without Him, but with Him, all things are possible. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Holiness is not an option; it is a requirement. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God moves in answer to simple faith. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Jesus is the answer to every need, every problem, every situation. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is the one who makes Jesus real to you. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“True joy is found in the presence of God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God’s timing is always perfect. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Faith is trusting God even when you don’t understand His plan. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Miracles are not for the extraordinary but for the ordinary who believe. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“When you take your eyes off the problem and put them on Jesus, miracles happen. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“You are never too broken for God to use. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The secret to a victorious life is total dependence on God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The greatest healing is the healing of the spirit. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God has not changed; His power is still the same. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The presence of the Holy Spirit is heaven on earth. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Faith sees the invisible, believes the unbelievable, and receives the impossible. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Never underestimate the power of a life surrendered to God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God’s love is the greatest miracle of all. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The greatest joy in life is to know that you are loved by God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Let go and let God have His way. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God can take what is broken and make it beautiful. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“In His presence, there is fullness of joy. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Your faith is the key that unlocks God’s power. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God is not a respecter of persons; He responds to faith. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Nothing is too hard for God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is the greatest teacher. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“When you trust God, miracles become your testimony. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Prayer is the bridge between your weakness and God’s strength. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Spirit of God knows no limitations. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Faith is the victory that overcomes the world. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The glory belongs to God alone. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Jesus is alive, and because He lives, you can face tomorrow. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit will never leave you or forsake you. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“True freedom is found in surrendering to God. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Word of God is alive and powerful. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God is glorified through your faith and obedience. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The impossible becomes possible when you believe. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The peace of God surpasses all understanding. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“A life lived for Christ is never wasted. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The joy of the Lord is your strength. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The presence of the Holy Spirit is the greatest treasure. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God will meet you at the level of your expectation. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The love of God changes everything. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The best is yet to come for those who trust in Him. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Every miracle begins with a step of faith. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God’s grace is sufficient for every need. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“His power is made perfect in your weakness. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Nothing in life compares to the joy of knowing Jesus. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit is the heartbeat of the Christian life. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“God’s mercy is new every morning. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The more you trust God, the less you’ll fear the future. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Healing is a demonstration of God’s love and power. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“When you abide in Him, you bear much fruit. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The power of God is limitless to those who believe. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“The Holy Spirit will guide you into all truth. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Every testimony is a reminder of God’s faithfulness. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Faith opens the door to the supernatural. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Jesus is the source of all hope and healing. — Kathryn Kuhlman”

“Only one life, ’twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last. — Kathryn Kuhlman”



See Also : Kathryn Kuhlman Biography