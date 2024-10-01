Boise State Women’s Volleyball Team Forfeits Match, Refuses To Play Against Trans Opponent

The women’s volleyball team at Boise State University decided to put the desire to win on the back burner and choose safety and fairness, when they forfeited a Saturday match against San José State University seemingly over its inclusion of a transgender player, who identifies as a female.

After the team discovered their opposing team had a male player who identified as transgender, they chose to forfeit the match. “Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28,” the team announced in a statement released on Friday, a day before the match. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State.”

Although the university’s statement did not overtly mention the issue, several outlets have reported that the forfeit occurred due to SJSU having a man posing as a woman on their women’s team.

Christian Olympian Champion Nemanja Majdov, Suspended For Making Sign of Cross

“The cause is clear — SJSU has a male posing as a woman on their team,” Riley Gaines emphasized.

Boise State University forfeited their match against San Jose State University, taking the loss.



While no official reason was given, the cause is clear—SJSU has a male posing as a woman on their team.



Safety > inclusion. Major kudos to @BoiseState



MORE OF THIS👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qdRL6Mzm2g — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 27, 2024

San José State women’s volleyball has so far remained undefeated this season with a 10-0 record. The team features a transgender student-athlete named Blaire Fleming, who entered his third year at the school after transferring from Coastal Carolina University, reports National Review.

Most Christian Persecutions Linked To Government Corruption – Research Reveals

Shortly following the announcement, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who signed an executive order in August prohibiting males from competing in women’s sports, took to X to commend Boise State for its decision.

“I applaud [BSU] for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports,” he wrote.

I applaud @BoiseState for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/5cKzzTvSbw — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 27, 2024

‘I Heard…a Voice’: Blind Man Shares Miraculous Escape From 9/11 World Trade Center Attack