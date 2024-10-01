Atlanta Hawks Forward AJ Griffin quits NBA to follow Jesus

Former Atlanta Hawks forward, Adrian Griffin Jr., who was traded to the Houston Rockets in June, said he is quitting the National Basketball Association to follow Jesus full time.

The 21-year-old made his decision clear in a video posted on YouTube Saturday following his release by the Houston Rockets after he played with the team in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over five games playing 24.6 minutes per game in the Summer League, Sports Illustrated said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. As I step out of one season of my life, I’m excited to step into a new one with my Lord and Savior. This decision may seem crazy or abnormal to the world, but I’m not here to please man but only my Father in Heaven,” Griffin said in a statement posted with the video.

“I’m looking forward to the plans God has for me up ahead, to share His good news of salvation and a closer relationship with Jesus,” he explained. “I hope this video encourages others to take a leap of faith, with trusting in God and giving Him your full yes in whatever that may look like to you,” he added before quoting Hebrews 11:6.

“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”

Griffin was selected as the 16th overall draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft. His father, former Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Sr., also played in the NBA as a shooting guard and small forward for multiple NBA teams, including the Houston Rockets, according to The Christian Post.

