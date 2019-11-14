‘Black Panther’ Star Slams Media for Editing God Out of Interview Responses

British actress Letitia Wright, who played a leading role in Marvel Comics movie, “Black Panther,” has called out media publications for editing out her comments about God in interviews.

Wright tweeted that it was “super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.”

“I still love you,” she added, “and God will still be praised.”

It’s super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.



Haha I still love you and God will still be praised 🙏🏾💜 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) October 28, 2019

Fans responded with words of encouragement, thanking the actress for being so bold and open about her faith in Jesus.

“Favorite actress not just for talent but for the faith in God!” one person replied.

“Keep up that level of faith sis,” another added.

