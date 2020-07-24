‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Shares Encounter With Jesus Christ

Black Panther Star Letitia Wright

God is always in the business of saving souls and the above scripture confirms so in the life of Letitia Wright. The renown actress has been on different stages and interviews to share her unique salvation experience.

Born on the 13th of October 1993, Letitia began her acting career in 2011 but hit a major spotlight in her career after encountering Christ. Here is what Letitia said about her unique encounter.

“In 2015, I was in a very dark place. I was going through a really bad place of depression. And I didn’t know how things were going to pan out but my friend gave me a Scripture;

‘Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you’ Matthew 6:33

At the time, I didn’t know what he was talking about, because I wasn’t a Christian yet. But when I became a Christian, I literally held on to this Scripture. It set my mind free. It helped me to see that when I focused on God, when I looked at His kingdom and didn’t worry and allow the anxiousness and the cares of life to get to me, I was able to just keep my eyes on Him.

When I did that, everything began to come together for me in a crazy way, my acting career just catapulted and everything changed.”

Letitia recounted asking her friend how she was going to relate with this Jesus he always talked about and that she felt Jesus was not for her. According to her, Jesus was this ‘blue eyed White guy with blonde hair’ how was He supposed to relate to her? She talked about her feeling of incompleteness and how she began to seek God, in her words “Jesus was my last hope”.

This was the moment Letitia stopped acting. Speaking at an interview regarding this phase of her life, Letitia mentioned how she gave God a fixed time to prove Himself in her life

“Jesus if you are real, then show me. I stopped acting. I gave it up. I said I never wanted to do it again and then I gave my life to Him… I told Him in that room that ‘I’m going to give you a year’ and He literally changed it in a month.

I remember the night I gave my life to Christ, I felt like darkness was leaving me, I felt it. I was in the middle of the road and my hands was up and I literally gave my life to Christ. This thing just lifted up and I literally screamed and I felt this other thing, the Holy spirit, and then I said I was never going back to acting and I kept praying and going to Church.

One day in January, He said to me

‘I want you to go back’ and I said ‘if you’re not going, I don’t want to go’ and He said, I can trust you now.”

This was the encounter that led to many other great acting gigs and major hit with the role “Shuri” in

the Cinema blockbuster “Black Panther” earning her an award as the Best Supporting actress.

As with every new believer who is trying to find footing in their Christian faith and journey, Letitia talks about her redefining moment and the Scripture God used to give her assurance and peace about her identity.

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord , thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”

Jeremiah 29:11

Letitia says:

“His thoughts are really precious and loving. It gave me confidence to overcome the situations that I was going through, and to have hope that my future is going to look bright. This was before the films blew up and before anybody knew about my name. I was just becoming a new creation in Christ. He used this Scripture to really bless me and give me that confidence that I needed.”

She encourages people going through different storms to look up to God, believing in His word that His thoughts for us are good.

Letitia is a true case of the statement ‘There is more that is found in Jesus’. Her devotional titled ‘Overcoming with Letitia Wright’ has attained a wide reach on the YouVersion Bible, according to Church Gist.

