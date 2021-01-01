Add your church 2021 theme (Year Of), in the comment box below, we will update accordingly.

2021 Theme (Year Of) Of All Churches In Nigeria

In Alphabetical Order

Believers Love World (Christ Embassy) – 2021, The Year Of Preparation

Christ Higher Grace Assembly – 2021

Church Of Christ In Nation – COCIN 2021,

COZA (Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo) – 2021

David’s Christian Centre – 2021

Daystar Christian Centre – 2021

Deeper Christian Life Ministry – 2021

Dunamis International Gospel Centre – 2021,

Eternity Network International (ENI); Apostle Joshua Selman – 2021,

Foursquare Gospel Church – 2021

God’s City International Church (GCIC) – 2021,

Grace Revelation House, Port Harcourt – 2021

Harvest Souls Outreach church, Labadi, Accra Ghana – 2021,

Impact The World Center of the Global for JESUS Int’l – 2021:

International Central Gospel Church, Accra, Ghana (Pastor Mensah Otabil) – 2021

Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel – 2021 “Turnaround Era”

Love Dominion Church World Wide – 2021,

Methodist Church Nigeria – 2021,

Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) – 2021,

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria:

Power of Pentecost and Apostolic Deliverance Ministries – 2021,

Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) – 2021

RCCG Convention 2021 theme will be “A new wave of glory”

Reigning Word Fountain Church – 2021,

Salvation Ministries – 2021

Streams of Joy International –

Sword Of The Spirit Ministries (Bishop Francis Wale Oke) – 2021

TCC-The Christ Centre, ErukuCity, Kwara State, Nigeria. – “2021-

The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TAC) –

The Fountain Of Life Church – 2021

Word Diet International Gospel Church – 2021,

Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries – 2021,

