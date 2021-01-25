Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle, (born January 25, 1957) also known as Supo Ayokunle is a pastor and administrator. He is currently the 7th president of the Christian Association of Nigeria. He is also the 6th President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

Ayokunle was born in Oyo State, Nigeria and married Deborah Ayokunle (nee Adesipo). Until becoming a pastor, Ayokunle worked as a teacher and public administrator.

Working Experience

President and CEO, Nigerian Baptist Convention; Visitor to Bowen University; Chair, Evangelism Committee, Baptist World Alliance; President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) since June 14, 2016.

Previous Appointments:

– Teacher, Ekan Community Secondary School, Kwala, Plateau State, (NYSC), 1983-1984;

– Teacher, Baptist Secondary Grammar School, Ago Are, Oyo State,1985-1987;

– Teacher, Fasola Grammar School, near Oyo, 1987-1989;

– Public Administrator, Federal Civil Service Commission, 1989-1992;

– Pastor, Estate Baptist Church, Oyo State, 1992-1995;

– Moderator, Ibadan East Baptist Association, 2000-2003;

– Treasurer, Ibadan and Environs Ministers’ Fellowship, 2000-2003;

– Health Care Assistant & Support Worker at various health institutions, United Kingdom, 2003-2007;

– Co-Pastor, Pentecost Baptist Church, Kensington, Liverpool, England, 2003-2007;

– Pastor, Jubilee Life Baptist Church, Olatunde Ojo Way, Basorun, Ibadan,1995-2011.

– Fellow, Andrew Walls Centre for the Study of African Christianity,Liverpool Hope University, England;

– Member, Nominating Committee, Baptist World Alliance;

– Member, Executive Committee, Baptist World Alliance;

– Member, Worship and Spirituality Committee, Baptist World Alliance;

– Member, Membership Committee, Baptist World Alliance;

– Member, Nominating & Governance Committee, World Council of Churches, Geneva;

Olivet Baptist High School, Olivet Heights, Oyo, 1978-1980; University of Ibadan, Ibadan: 1980-1983, 1986-1988, 1998-2000; Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso, 1992-1995; Liverpool Hope University, Liverpool, England, 2003-2004; University of Liverpool, Liverpool, England. 2004-2007.

PUBLICATIONS

BOOKS:

– Major Keys to a Successful Christian marriage and the Family Published by Day Star Press, 1997;

– Weapons for Winning your Battles Published by Baptist Press, Ibadan, 1998;

– Fighting to Win by Glad Tidings Publishers, 1999;

– ‘The Role of the Preacher in Minimizing the use of Religion for Violence’ in Ecclesiastes: The Preacher, the Church and the Contemporary Society ed. by Ademola Ishola and Deji Ayegboyin, Published by Baptist Press, Ibadan, 2006;

– ‘The Minister’s Family: A Glorious Example’ in The Minister and his Family (A Resource Book for The Life Builders’ Conference, 2009;

– Effective Christian Leadership in the 21st Century, ed. Published by Baptist Press, Ibadan, 2010;

– Building a Witnessing Family, Published by Dunamis Windows Resource, Lagos, 2012;

– Church Communication and Conflict Management for Strategic Church Leaders, 2014;

– Integrity: Key to Success in Leadership, 2015.

MIMEOGRAPHS:

– ‘The Secret Life of a Vessel that Liberates’ in Kingdom Leaders: Vessels of Liberation. (A resource book for the Nigerian Baptist Convention’s General Workers’ Conference held at Bowen University, Iwo, pp.1-14, from February 1-3, 2010;

-‘The Minister and the Spiritual Mandate’ in The Minister and Spiritual Gifts. (Resource Book for the Ministers’ Conference, 2010, Baptist College of Theology, Oyo), pp. 25-31;

– ‘Leadership Pitfalls: Preventing the Killer Diseases’ in Effective Christian Leadership in the 21st Century’ ed. by Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle, Published by Baptist Press Ibadan, pp. 37-50, 2010.

