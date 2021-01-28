Rev. Mrs. Funke Felix Adejumo was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on January 28, 1963. On several occasions, she mentioned that her family was very poor due to unforeseen circumstances, and that her relatives were expecting a boy and not her.

Rev. Mrs. Funke Felix Adejumo

Funke’s mother used to sell everything she could come by just to feed her children, and at one point, things were so bad that there were no plates in the house, as she had to sell them to pay for medicine when her son (Funke’s brother) fell ill. Despite that, Adejumo still managed to go to school. In spite of all the hardships that came her way, Funke managed to graduate from school. When she turned 14, she became a born-again Christian. Funke said that that was the moment when her life took a turn and started getting better. Over the years, she has worked on improving herself and making the lives of those around her better as well.

In 1982, when Funke was studying at the University of Ibadan, she met her future husband Felix ‘Remi Adejumo. The romance bloomed quickly, as he proposed to her the same year on September 8, and the couple tied the knot on September 8, 1984. The two founded the Agape Christian Ministries. Before, they had been living in Ibadan, but relocated to Ondo State in 1987. it is a large ministry today with more than 30 branches all across the country, with the most recent being in Lekki, Lagos. Funke always speaks very fondly of her husband.

Together, Funke and Felix have four biological children (two boys and two gіrls), along with several adopted children, The Adejumos have at least five grandkids right now,

Rev. Mrs. Funke Felix Adejumo runs the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation, where she is the president and founder, her foundation aims to help people who live in poverty and she focuses on women, especially widows and single mothers.

