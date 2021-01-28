In a speech to teenagers at the Passion 20201 Conference, Tim Tebow told Christian teens to “take a stand and be a fighter” for Jesus in these turbulent times.

“We’ve heard the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few,” Tebow said in his virtual speech on Thursday. “We have hundreds of thousands of people watching from around the world. We could change that. Could you imagine if we said yes to being a laborer for Jesus? To being a worker for Jesus? The laborers don’t have to be a few anymore.”

In his speech, Tebow referenced John 16:33 in which Jesus states “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” The former NFL quarterback used the passage to explain that Jesus saw victory over the world even though he experienced hardships. He then invited the audience to take a stand, saying “Will you take a stand? Will you be a laborer? Will you be a fighter for Jesus?”

Tebow himself has used his foundation to help fight against human trafficking, which reportedly sparked a phone call from Christian artist Tauren Wells asking how he can use his skills and platform to help fight against human trafficking as well. In response, Wells wrote a song titled “All God’s Children” highlighting the issue and helping to raise public awareness.

This is just one of a handful of occurrences when human trafficking was raised in song. One other time was a team up between Matt Redman and LZ7 to make 27 Million. However, Tauren Wells has committed to giving 100 percent of the proceeds from the song to Tebow’s anti-human-trafficking foundation.

“We need to rally. All the people that believe in good versus evil need to step up and stand on the line and say, ‘No longer on our watch,’” Tebow told the teens who tuned into the live stream.